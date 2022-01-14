100 years ago: The coldest day of the year

100 years ago

Jan. 14, 1922: We have just come through the coldest day of the year, when the temperature was only 7 degrees. An ice skating tournament will be held on the lake at McLean County (now Lakeside) Country Club. And the annual ice harvest may not be very far in the future.

75 years ago

Jan. 14, 1947: Bloomington Broadcasting Corp., new owner of WJBC, announced the station will have FM operation in the spring. Few radios can pick up FM signals but station owners believe it’s the wave of the future. BBC was formed by The Pantagraph to acquire WJBC.

50 years ago

Jan. 14, 1972: The federal government is downgrading U.S. 54 to a state highway because of reduced traffic. Route 54 stretches from Cook County to Louisiana, Missouri, and then into the western states. Locally it passes through Gibson City, Bellflower, Farmer City and Clinton.

25 years ago

Jan. 14, 1997: Colfax Mayor Jim Webb says he’s fed up with all the garbage that’s going on, and so he resigned. Webb is facing trial on official misconduct charges, but insists he has done nothing wrong. The issue centers on whether he used public crews to do private work for him.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.