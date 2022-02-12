100 years ago: The city to pave Allin Street from Wood Street north to Washington

100 years ago

Feb. 12, 1922: Over objections of the neighbors, the city will pave Allin Street from Wood Street north to Washington. The streetcar line also will pay for some improvements. City Council also approved pouring of reinforced concrete pavement for West Locust Street.

75 years ago

Feb 12, 1947: Descendants of Jesse Fell, friend of Abraham Lincoln, have given the famed Lincoln autobiography manuscript to the Library of Congress. Lincoln wrote the three-page document at the insistence of Fell, who was pushing Abe’s candidacy for president in 1859.

50 years ago

Feb. 12, 1972: Claims against the defunct Farmers Bank of Carlock now total about $800,000. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which backs deposits, is trying to recover the money from the bank’s insurance company. A former bank official pleaded “no contest” to embezzlement.

25 years ago

Feb. 12, 1997: Olympia School Superintendent Carol Struck announced her retirement after seven years with the district. She said her decision was personal rather than professional, and she drew high praise from other district officials. Struck and her husband have other business interests to tend.

