100 years ago: The Bloomington YWCA launches $50K fundraising campaign

100 years ago

May 7, 1922: The Bloomington YWCA is launching a $50,000 fundraising campaign. The money will be used to equip its new building on West Jefferson Street. Principal fund raisers include two hundred men and women, who will fan out into the community to gather pledges.

75 years ago

May 7, 1947: Homebuilding permits are up from last month. But increased cost of construction has forced ISNU to drop two new buildings from its expansion plans. Three will still be built. And in Fairbury, plans for the new hospital wing have been scrubbed for the same reason.

50 years ago

May 7, 1972: A fire killed nine people in a Springfield old people’s home. Most were residents on public aid, who died from smoke inhalation as they lay in their beds. The home had been inspected the day before by the state fire marshal’s office, but the inspection report was not available.

25 years ago

May 7, 1997: The Twin Cities housing market is “kind of back on track,” says Realtors association president Trudy Doubet. April home sales trail those of April 1996 only slightly. The average home sale price is $110,000 compared with the $113,000 of a year ago.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.