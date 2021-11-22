100 years ago: The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks plans for big lodge home

100 years ago

Nov. 22, 1921: The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks has been working on plans for a big lodge home for the past year. The building committee has announced it will be ready for bids on Dec. 10, and is expected to cost $250,000. The complex would be built at Washington and Prairie.

75 years ago

Nov. 22, 1946: ISNU was granted several classroom, shop and office buildings that were built during the war. The exact number hasn’t been revealed, but the total floor space comes to 13,700 square feet. Furnishings come with the structures, which will be used as office and class space.

50 years ago

Nov. 22, 1971: Notable losses today include former State Rep. Barrett Rogers, 76, of Atlanta.

He was a farmer by trade, and served six terms in the House from 1948 to 1960. Also, Ralph Hasenwinkle has died. He founded the Hasenwinkle Grain Co., from which he retired in 1955.

25 years ago

Nov. 22, 1996: Ellis Perl is out as Normal’s public works director, but the circumstances are a mystery. Neither Perl nor City Manager Dave Anderson is providing any details. Anderson says he can’t comment because it’s a personnel matter and Perl says he hasn’t found a new job.

