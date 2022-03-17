100 years ago: The Ancient Order of Hibernians hold St. Patrick's Day celebration

100 years ago

March 17, 1922: The Ancient Order of Hibernians held their St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the Chatterton Theater tonight. Orator Thomas Donovan of Joliet gave a rousing speech about the Irish role in building civilized Europe. The music was patriotic: both American and Irish.

75 years ago

March 17, 1947: An early-morning fire destroyed the Weston Grain Co. elevator, leaving a loss of $300,000 in corn, grain and buildings. Weston has no fire department. The firm’s business papers were saved. Founded in 1904, this was one of the oldest farmer-owned elevators in Illinois.

50 years ago

March 17, 1972: Presidential hopeful George McGovern visited the Tom Brokaw farm east of town. McGovern is a Democrat; Brokaw is a Republican but he was impressed with McGovern’s sympathy toward farm problems. He pledged to ask for a Democratic ballot in the primary.

25 years ago

March 17, 1997: Highlights of Corn Belt Electric’s annual meeting included news that the cooperative did not borrow money from the federal government last year. That’s a first in the firm’s 59-year history. It also spent $1.8 million to upgrade is power distribution lines.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.