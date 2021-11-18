100 years ago: Thayer Marrow to be Bloomington's new Dodge dealer

100 years ago

Nov. 18, 1921: Starting tomorrow, Thayer Morrow will be Bloomington’s new Dodge dealer. He will take over the Pinkerton-Sills garage at Washington and Gridley streets. Morrow had been working for Ford in Bloomington. He came here two years ago after serving in the Army.

75 years ago

Nov. 18, 1946: A Bloomington man and his wife were found dead in a Milwaukee apartment. Authorities believe Elmer Thomas and his wife Willie were overcome by gas fumes from a furnace. Thomas was a horse trainer working in Milwaukee. His wife was there on a visit.

50 years ago

Nov. 18, 1971: Omni-Tech Systems Inc. is now in full operation in its LeRoy plant. The firm began setting up three months ago. Omni-Tech has 12 workers and makes prebuilt homes. They expect to sell $1 million worth of them in their first year. They sell only to builders.

25 years ago

Nov. 18, 1996: Drs. Ruel Wright and G. Bradley Smith are using a new form of heart surgery at OSF St. Joseph. Called MIDCAB, the surgery is performed through a small chest incision instead of the much wider one, which required a heart-lung machine and stoppage of the heart.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.