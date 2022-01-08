100 years ago: Telephone service interruption in Bloomington

100 years ago

Jan. 8, 1922: There is an interruption of telephone service as the Kinloch Telephone Co. moves from the Evans Building to the Lillard Building in Bloomington. The firm has recently bought the Lillard and remodeled it. Bloomington is a leading city for telephone development.

75 years ago

Jan. 8, 1947: Persons unknown are circulating petitions to force a referendum on return to the commission form of government. The city had it from 1915 to 1923. A commission replaces the council but retains the mayor. Six hundred voters’ signatures are needed to force a referendum.

50 years ago

Jan. 8, 1972: A two-car accident on West Washington Street sent one car through the front wall of Kelley’s Appliances and TV. One driver was driving on a revoked license, and the other ran a stop sign. There were no injuries but damage to the cars and shop is in the thousands of dollars.

25 years ago

Jan. 8, 1997: Richard Wagner is resigning from the Illinois Board of Higher Education next year. He’s a Chenoa native and is the board’s executive director. After 28 years, Wagner said he wants new professional challenges. He’s a Bradley graduate with a master’s degree from Pittsburgh.

