100 years ago: Sue Sanders resigns from Withers Public Library

100 years ago

May 21, 1922: Sue Sanders, a member of the Withers Public Library board since 1894, has resigned as its president. Spencer Ewing was named to take her place, and Mrs. Sanders was named President Emeritus. The library circulated 177,000 books in 1921, its best year ever.

75 years ago

May 21, 1947: An Army B-25 bomber crashed into a corn field near Rantoul, killing all seven servicemen aboard. The plane was on a routine flight from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Chanute air base. Among the dead was Col. Raymond O’Neill, a former commanding officer at Chanute.

50 years ago

May 21, 1972: Illinois Wesleyan University is set to award 343 degrees to candidates for graduation this afternoon. Sen. Charley Percy, Republican of Illinois, will give commencement address. Last night, Donald Clemens of Lexington was elected president of the alumni association.

25 years ago

May 21, 1997: The Zoning Board of Appeals rejected a monument and one-acre park at the site of the old Kickapoo Indian village near Le Roy. County board member Bill Emmett proposed the park. But appeals board members think he’s only trying to thwart growth of hog farms.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.