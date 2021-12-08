100 years ago: Students graduate from Brown's Business College

100 years ago

Dec. 8, 1921: Brown’s Business College graduated young people at its facilities throughout the country, including the one in Bloomington. Graduates have mastered the courses in shorthand, secretarial skills and complete business training. Harlan Read addressed the 44 local graduates.

75 years ago

Dec. 8, 1946: The 17-day nationwide coal strike is over. In Illinois, commerce officials say the state’s business and industry were gravely threatened but little affected by the walkout. Still, the local schools were almost out of coal for heat, and some steam-powered passenger trains were suspended.

50 years ago

Dec. 8, 1971: Normal Mayor Charles Baugh, an ex-cop, officially withdrew from the race and endorsed Councilman Hal Riss as his successor. Baugh’s only term has been rocky to the point he even approached the Springfield Police Department about getting his old job back.

25 years ago

Dec. 8, 1996: Celebrity losses this week include Tiny Tim, who married Miss Vicky in a famous late-night TV wedding; former NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle; and actor Howard Rollins, who played Detective Virgil Tibbs in the TV series “In the Heat of the Night.”

