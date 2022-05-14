100 years ago: Straw hats booming all over town

100 years ago

May 14, 1922: Straw hats seem to be blossoming all over town. Adult males of the human species were seen sporting the new headgear in Friday’s heat. The straw hats provided a welcome change from the somber derby hats of winter, which are made from hard felt.

75 years ago

May 14, 1947: Bloomington schools will move into an old house at 504 East Jefferson, across from BHS. Since the high school was built, it has also housed the administrative offices and school board. Once the old house is remodeled, that space at BHS can be used for education.

50 years ago

May 14, 1972: Former Pantagraph staffer David Broder has published a new book titled “The Party’s Over – the Failure of Politics in America.” Broder was at the Pantagraph in the fifties. Since then he has written for the New York Times, Washington Post and the Washington Star.

25 years ago

May 14, 1997: Carle Clinic of Urbana plans to double the size of its Bloomington facility by 1998. Carle has 49,000 square feet of clinic space at 1701 College Avenue. Plans are still in the works as to how to best use the additional 53,000 square feet, according the Carle official Diane Fishering.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.