100 years ago: Storm postpones dedication of Washington St. underpass

100 years ago

Nov. 11, 1921: A storm forced postponement of today’s planned dedication of the Washington Street underpass. This is also the 10th anniversary of the unveiling of plans for the Civil War soldier’s monument in Miller Park. It’s connected to Armistice Day only by coincidence.

75 years ago

Nov. 11, 1946: Richard Hayner of 1510 N. Linden St. has invented a self-supporting scaffold for painters and window-washers to use. He says it will go into production immediately. Hayner invented the scaffold and secured the patent in 1939. But the war forced a delay on the project.

50 years ago

Nov. 11, 1971: Edgar Diddams was named director of the McLean County Health Department. He will replace Dr. Raymond Baxter, who died Oct. 26. Diddams works for the state but had served as chief sanitarian of the health department under Dr. Baxter until last year. He’ll make $24,000 a year.

25 years ago

Nov. 11, 1996: About 130 people stood in the chilly air to watch today’s Veterans Day ceremony at the old courthouse. Crowd size has fallen off in the late 20th century. Vince Sanzotta of the American Legion said people forget the veterans once a war is over.

