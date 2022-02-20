100 years ago: Stealing chickens considered serious crime

100 years ago

Feb. 20, 1922: Stealing chickens is still a serious crime. Henry Wolfe of Ford County pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to an indeterminate term in prison at Joliet. Wolfe stole the chickens in Ford County and sold them to a dealer in Saybrook. He was sentenced in Bloomington.

75 years ago

Feb. 20, 1947: Advertised in The Pantagraph: this paper sponsors a town hall meeting Thursdays on WJBC Radio. This week’s topic asks whether Congress should outlaw the closed shop. Also, Grandmother’s Café, 1016 W. Washington St., will open for Sunday dinners starting March 2.

50 years ago

Feb. 20, 1972: The Jaycees voted WJBC’s Don Munson their distinguished service award. He is the station’s program director and has been active in civic endeavors. Byron Jones, Saybrook, won the outstanding young farmer award for the second time. Five other up-and-comers were honored.

25 years ago

Feb. 20, 1997: The Illinois Department of Nuclear Safety identified 800 acres near Ellsworth as a potential site for a low-level nuclear waste dump. Predictably, a lot of neighbors oppose the site, citing safety reasons. The land was offered to the state by the William Fleming family.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.