100 years ago: State lab returns good report on Bloomington water

100 years ago

Sept. 15, 1921: The state lab returned a good report on Bloomington’s drinking water: It’s safe to drink. This follows reports of grubs being found in water drawn from kitchen taps near IWU. Presence of grubs doesn’t necessarily mean there are bacteria in the water, the report says.

75 years ago

Sept. 15, 1946: F.E. Fuller of Normal is one of 12 top prize winners in American Photography Magazine. His photo, “Future Farmer,” shows a boy about 10 years old in flannel and a straw hat, looking off into the distance. The youth, possibly local, is not identified.

50 years ago

Sept. 15, 1971: Ralston Purina, facing air pollution charges in Bloomington, has agreed to make some changes. The agreement ends the prosecution before the Illinois Pollution Control Board. Boilers will be upgraded, dust eliminated, and mills converted, all to clean up plant emissions.

25 years ago

Sept. 15, 1996: Lewis True Value Hardware in Colfax is changing hands. Michael Molck of Anchor has bought the store from Betty Lewis. He plans to rename it Michael’s Century Hardware when he affiliates with a new chain of stores. Two part-time workers will be added.

