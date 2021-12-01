100 years ago: State highway department tears downs hundreds of ad signs

100 years ago

Dec. 1, 1921: The state highway department is tearing down hundreds of advertising signs along roads paid for by bond issues. It is illegal to advertise along those highways. The main objections to the signs are that they are unsightly or positioned so as to obstruct a driver’s vision.

75 years ago

Dec. 1, 1946: Another sign of the coming coal shortage: the Alton Railroad suspended two more passenger trains. Both are pulled by coal-burning engines. These trains were not taken off to comply with a government mandate, like seven others. It’s an extra move to save coal.

50 years ago

Dec. 1, 1971: A robber hit the National Bank of Bloomington branch on East Washington. This time it was all caught on film, and police are conducting a manhunt. Bank official Wendell Augsburger chased the robber for over a block but lost him. Alas, the film showed only a blur.

25 years ago

Dec. 1, 1996: Mission Mart opens its new store Tuesday. The new, larger store will have 3,200 square feet. Mission Mart is a retail fundraising outlet of Home Sweet Home Mission, and sells donated items at affordable prices. If you go, pardon the dust: work is still in progress.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.