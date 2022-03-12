100 years ago: State highway commissioners announce plans for Corn Belt Trail

100 years ago

March 12, 1922: State highway commissioners have announced plans for the routing of the Corn Belt Trail (later Route 24) east from Washington. Some of the land is donated, and the rest will be bought. The new hard road will run through Eureka but will bypass Secor by a mile.

75 years ago

March 12, 1947: El Paso residents have petitioned the Woodford County Board to probe suspected jailhouse liberty. This is a response to an El Paso murder suspect being spotted at large when he was supposed to be in jail. If the sheriff lied about it, he must resign, the petition says.

50 years ago

March 12, 1972: Fire caused $50,000 loss at the Pizza Hut restaurant on East Empire Street. Police think the blaze was set by a burglar. The fire started away from the money that was taken, but also away from more cash that was missed. BFD Capt. Ranna Potts suffered a leg injury.

25 years ago

March 12, 1997: An Ellsworth citizens group opposed to a possible nuclear waste storage site near their town is getting the word out. Some people don’t know about it yet, and others only learned of it when the media approached them. Information has been slow to come, they say.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.