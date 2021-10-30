100 years ago: Stanford High School now open

100 years ago

Oct. 30, 1921: Stanford High School is now open. It cost $150,000, which includes grounds, construction and furnishing. The high school is built to meet the needs of 150 students. It has a gym, shower rooms, a stage for entertainments, plus a community room on the third floor.

75 years ago

Oct. 30, 1946: Mrs. Honor Easton, of the pioneer Hubbard family, returned to her roots in Hudson. She saw the memorial plaque in front of the old home and visited with friends from 50 years ago. Mrs. Easton is the daughter of Dr. Silas Hubbard and the sister of writer Elbert Hubbard.

50 years ago

Oct. 30, 1971: A jury awarded $75,000 to the Bernstein family, owners of the Marben’s store building at 116 W. Front. A similar award of $25,300 went to Sycle & Keefe for the National Liquors building at 203 S. Main. Both sites are condemned to make way for the new courthouse.

25 years ago

Oct. 30, 1996: The state has yanked the license of Lincoln Truck and Auto Parts, which has locations in Bloomington and Lincoln. Owner William Dennis allegedly refused to allow a state audit of his books. Dennis says he was trying to postpone the audit to “get my people in place.”

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.