100 years ago: Special mass held for 'Uncle Mike'

100 years ago

Nov. 12, 1921: A special Mass was held at Tremont for Michael “Uncle Mike” Murray, who will be 100 years old in one week. Uncle Mike is the oldest man in Tazewell County. He settled in 1860 in the county where he and his family bought land and eventually came to be influential citizens.

75 years ago

Nov. 12, 1921: The Unit 5 school board plans to install lights at the NCHS football field in time for the 1947 season. They will advertise for bids that include poles, fixtures and installation. The specs call for a total of 64 lights atop eight poles, each pole to be 80 or 90 feet high.

50 years ago

Nov. 12, 1971: St, Joseph Hospital has offered its emergency room to become the first area trauma center in downstate Illinois. The paperwork has begun and the designation will be a process. The state plans nine trauma centers but no firm deadline for reviewing applications.

25 years ago

Nov. 12, 1996: Three people were killed in a helicopter crash near Guthrie in Ford County late yesterday morning. The crash occurred shortly after the pilot had taken off from a fertilizer plant there. The occupants died instantly, authorities said. It’s not known what caused the crash.

