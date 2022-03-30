100 years ago: Southern Illinois Police arrest John Gardner

100 years ago

March 30, 1922: Police in southern Illinois arrested John Gardner, a prison parolee who robbed a bank in Chatsworth years ago. He’s suspected of being up to his old tricks. Gardner is believed involved in bank and post office holdups and had jumped bail on a Chillicothe bank robbery.

75 years ago

March 30, 1947: The FBI has sent more agents to Peoria to investigate the murder of TP&W Railroad president George McNear. Local police are also investigating. So far, neither agency has gotten very far. Leads have produced few clues, and questioning has produced no suspects.

50 years ago

March 30, 1972: Echoes keep resounding from the 1970 Kickapoo Creek rock festival at Heyworth. The Illinois Supreme Court has ordered new trials for the promoters who went to jail. They were convicted after going ahead with the rock concert in defiance of a court order.

25 years ago

March 30, 1997: Cursive writing was a separate subject in the lower grades (remember?) but is now blended with other subjects. It threatens to go away altogether. Changing technology, course-time demands and cultural influences are making the future of cursive illegible at best.

