100 years ago: South side residents seek votes to replace commission form

100 years ago

Dec. 5, 1921: South side residents have been seeking to have voters decide whether the city should replace the commission form of government. They presented petitions but Judge Barry has now thrown them out. There were too many invalid signatures to force a referendum.

75 years ago

Dec. 5, 1946: The Unit 5 school board rejected bids for two proposed new schools because the bids were more than $70,000 over budget. Voters approved a bond issue for $160,000 in March. That figure included purchase of land plus construction. Location of the schools was not given.

50 years ago

Dec. 5, 1971: Brokaw Hospital plans to seek trauma center status. St. Joseph Hospital recently made a similar announcement. The state will designate one center for the region, but not two in the same city. St. Joseph still needs to present all the needed information in its application.

25 years ago

Dec. 5, 1996: Fire destroyed West Side Forest Products on Route 9 two days after the firm had been sold. Kevin Leary bought the place from Al LaRochelle, who stayed on as a salesman. The cause is unknown. Plans are in the works to keep the business open until it can be rebuilt.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.