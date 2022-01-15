100 years ago: Six prisoners escape from Peoria County jail

100 years ago

Jan. 15, 1922: Six desperate prisoners escaped from the Peoria County jail today. Among them was John Peterson, formerly of Bloomington. It’s not known why he was in jail. Two other escapees were ringleaders of a failed jailbreak attempt several weeks ago. A manhunt is on.

75 years ago

Jan. 15, 1947: The DeWitt County Bank is 75 years old. During anniversary week, it will be business as usual, plus cigars and flowers for walk-in men and women. The bank is in its original location, operating under the same charter and ownership as when it opened in 1872.

50 years ago

Jan. 15, 1972: Today’s temperatures reached 15 below zero, with almost 3 inches of recent snow on the ground. That wasn’t a record-setter but the sheer volume of cars that wouldn’t start created headaches. Some auto service trucks, and their drivers’ own cars, wouldn’t start in the cold.

25 years ago

Jan. 15, 1997: Amtrak and the state of Illinois have agreed on a $7 million subsidy to keep certain trains running. It’s the first deal Amtrak has reached with any state. The deal will preserve several routes, including Chicago-Springfield, Chicago-Quincy and Chicago-Carbondale.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.