100 years ago: Shootout near Colfax depot

100 years ago

Sept. 19, 1921: There was a shootout near the Colfax depot. Both shooters had pistols, but deputies say Elmer Taylor was quicker on the draw and shot Ora Kennedy. A love triangle is reportedly involved. Kennedy’s in the hospital and Taylor is in jail, having given himself up.

75 years ago

Sept. 19, 1946: Returning veterans are pushing college enrollments in Illinois to record levels. Overall, half to two-thirds of the enrollments this fall are veterans at some schools. Some students have been turned away for lack of classroom space. U of I is up to 24,000 students.

50 years ago

Sept. 19, 1971: A TP&W freight train derailed at Weston, causing a tank car filled with naptha to explode. The wreck occurred in the predawn hours. Weston was evacuated while 11 fire departments fought the flames. The wreck recalled the TP&W accident at Crescent City in 1970.

25 years ago

Sept. 19, 1996: The McLean County Historical Society made some history of its own. Founded in 1892, the MCHS has been designated a Centennial Business. Seven other Bloomington concerns and two in Normal are already on that list. (Today the society is the Museum of History.)

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.