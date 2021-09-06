100 years ago: Sheriff Morrison finally gets car thief

100 years ago

Sept. 6, 1921: Sheriff Morrison finally got his man, courtesy of police in Louisiana, Missouri. Mack Shelper, a suspected car thief, jumped from a speeding train the other night as Morrison was returning him from Oklahoma. Police found him, still in handcuffs, in a barn this weekend.

75 years ago

Sept. 6, 1946: A lunch-hour fire destroyed three buildings on Main Street in Bellflower. Village men fought the blaze with a bucket brigade until other volunteers showed up from Gibson City and Saybrook to relieve them. They saved another house, although it was scorched by the heat.

50 years ago

Sept. 6, 1971: A new OK Appliance Store will open on Four Seasons Road to replace the store at 110 South Center. The downtown store will be torn down to make way for the new Law & Justice Center project. Owner Orville Kant (the “OK” in the name) hopes to open Nov. 1.

25 years ago

Sept. 6, 1996: From the business page: Burpo’s Boutique, an upscale women’s wear store, is moving downtown from the east side. Also, GrapeVine Specialties, a new wine and cheese store, will open at Brandtville in about three weeks. And local home sales were up in August.

