100 years ago: Sheriff Morrison and Deputy Rousey return car thief Mark Shelper to Oklahoma

100 years ago

Sept. 4, 1921: Sheriff Morrison and Deputy Rousey went to Oklahoma to return suspected car thief Mark Shelper. At 1:30 a.m., Shelper slipped past the dozing sheriff and deputy and jumped from the speeding train at Louisiana, Missouri. Morrison jumped after him but Shelper got away.

75 years ago

Sept. 4, 1946: The Carnahan Flying Service, which operates at the airport, has been approved to open a civilian flight school for returning veterans. Training for both private and commercial pilot licenses will be available. The cost of the training will be paid by the G.I. Bill.

50 years ago

Sept. 4, 1971: The new Center Street bridge has opened six months ahead of schedule. Mayor Bittner took the first ride over the bridge in a golf cart. The new span is a part of converting the Route 51 streets (Main, East, Madison and Center) in downtown Bloomington to one-ways.

25 years ago

Sept. 4, 1996: Normal City Council is losing its senior member. Parker Lawlis announced he would step down in spring of 1997 after over 20 years on the council. He said it’s time for new blood. Had Lawlis run again, he might well have won. He was the top vote getter four years ago.

