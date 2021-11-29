100 years ago: Secretary of State investigators check on violators

100 years ago

Nov. 29, 1921: Two investigators from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office are in town to check up on violators. Recently they found about 70 percent of mechanics and commercial drivers operating without proper licenses. Violators have already been warned and now could be cited.

75 years ago

Nov. 29, 1946: The strike by coal miners continues to have ripple effects. Local schools have enough coal to get through the holidays. But January will be another matter. Three schools will be out of coal by Dec. 20; others can make it until Jan. 15. Dealers report a two week supply on hand.

50 years ago

Nov. 29, 1971: Candidates for Normal offices lined up early to vie for the top spot on the March 6 primary ballot. Councilman Kenneth Schroeder got in line at 5:40 a.m. so he tops the council candidates. Councilman Hal Riss gets the top slot for mayor. Today is the first day for filing.

25 years ago

Nov. 29, 1996: Pizza World, a home town operation of two stores and a commissary, has closed. Owner said the competition was getting too tough, especially the national chains with big budgets. Pizza World began 25 years ago, and lasted longer than a lot of other local eateries.

