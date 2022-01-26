100 years ago: Second Christian Church two years into five-year improvement program

100 years ago

Jan. 26, 1922: Second Christian Church (now defunct) at Evans and Mulberry streets is two years into a five-year improvement program. At the annual meeting, parishioners felt a lot of good was accomplished both for the physical plant and the spiritual needs of the congregation.

75 years ago

Jan. 26, 1947: Al Capone died last night, four days after suffering a stroke at his Miami Beach mansion. Capone was a Prohibition-era gangster the feds never could catch until they charged him with income tax evasion. He was such a powerful figure that, for some people, he defined Chicago.

50 years ago

Jan. 26, 1972: Obituaries today include retired circus aerialist and Bloomington native Harry Foreman, 78. Foreman’s circus name was Harry La Marr, and his troupe was the Flying La Marrs. His most unusual booking may have been for the 1951 Saybrook homecoming.

25 years ago

Jan. 26, 1997: Bloomington businessman and entrepreneur Richard Hundman died yesterday at age 85. His business rivals and local government leaders had praise for his character and ethics. Hundman was a developer and home builder who once ran a gas station and heating oil service.

