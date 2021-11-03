100 years ago: Scott Williams considered father of U of I football

100 years ago

Nov. 3, 1921: Here’s an extra point from the sports page. Scott Williams, son of a local attorney, is considered the father of U of I football. He organized, coached and played on the first team in 1890. Players didn’t wear helmets during games but Williams wore a derby hat.

75 years ago

Nov. 3, 1946: Bloomington High School will offer a course for about 15 special-needs students of high school age. The class, to be taught by Fay Root, begins Monday. Supt. George Wells says this is the first special education course to be taught on the high school level in Illinois.

50 years ago

Nov. 3, 1971: Richard Godfrey has declared as a candidate for Normal City Council, Ward 6. He’s a political newcomer and director of news and publications at ISU. (Godfrey was around for a long time. He was eventually elected Mayor of Normal after Carol Reitan’s years in office.)

25 years ago

Nov. 3, 1996: The McLean County Health Department will celebrate its 50th anniversary this month. It began in a house on North Park Street. Its new headquarters — the sixth — will be the Champion West building near the Law and Justice Center. Robert Keller is the director.

