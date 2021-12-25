100 years ago: Salvation Army distributes 170 food baskets

100 years ago

Dec. 25, 1921: The Salvation Army distributed 170 food baskets for the poor on Christmas Eve, and the Elks provided another 200. At the post office, the rush is supposed to end today, but the overnight trains brought a lot of mail and late packages that all need to be sorted and delivered.

75 years ago

Dec. 25, 1946: Billy Shelper will serve Christmas dinner this afternoon at the Home Sweet Home Mission on Main Street. He has food for 150 and dinner is free to everyone. Shelper cooked the turkey yesterday. It’s just one of the various types of fowl and meats on the menu.

50 years ago

Dec. 25, 1971: Christmas unwraps these gifts, which will keep on giving in the future: Don Stone Ford will build a new facility; CBS announces “The Mary Tyler Moore Show;” and Al Pizzamiglio, the well-known local band leader, married Sherry Benet on Wednesday night.

25 years ago

Dec. 25, 1996: Last night’s Christmas Eve service at Redbird Arena drew 4,000 people. The service was put on by Eastview Christian Church. The program was filled with stories of Jesus and his mission, and featured group singing of many of the old favorite Christmas carols.

