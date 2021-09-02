100 years ago: Ritter motor bus line adds daily round trip between Bloomington and Atlanta

100 years ago

Sept. 2, 1921: The Ritter motor bus line has added a daily round trip between Bloomington and Atlanta. A second trip will start Monday to meet the demands of carrying schoolchildren. Ritter is considering extending the Atlanta run to Waynesville, and adding a route to El Paso.

75 years ago

Sept. 2, 1946: Some families posted guards and dogs in Miller Park this past weekend to protect their picnic tables. Families holding reunions risk having their tables disappear at night — to other reunions for other families — unless they’re guarded. No one was reported armed.

50 years ago

Sept. 2, 1971: Bloomington schoolteachers voted down a strike proposal and accepted a new contract. Then, after very little sleep, they went to school after the sun came up and taught their classes. Their meeting at ISU had lasted 5½ hours. The vote came out 206-125 against striking.

25 years ago

Sept. 2, 1996: A high-speed chase ended with an Urbana man under arrest and a woman injured. Police chased the man from near Funks Grove to Downs at speeds up to 110 mph. It ended when he crashed into the rear of another, flipping it over and sending the driver to the hospital.

