100 years ago: Rev. W. A. Bodell accepts call to pastor Presbyterian Church in Harrisburg

100 years ago

Feb. 14, 1922: Rev. W. A. Bodell of Bloomington accepted a call to pastor the Presbyterian church in Harrisburg, Illinois. It’s one of the largest in southern Illinois. Bodell has been in Bloomington for about ten years. He pastored First Presbyterian here but resigned to go into evangelism.

75 years ago

Feb. 14, 1947: Romance is losing out in the greeting card department this Valentine’s Day. Girls are buying the more neutral type cards for relatives but not their boyfriends. Men still go for sentimental stuff, according to store clerks. Some will even spend a dollar for a fancy card.

50 years ago

Feb. 14, 1972: The B-N Junior Women’s Club booked a concert to raise money for a Chicago hospital. But the show lost money. Pop singer Nancy Wilson and the Ramsey Lewis trio were the headliners. Attendance was poor, acoustics were terrible and some acts just fell flat.

25 years ago

Feb. 14, 1997: The Pontiac Esmen school district, with its one grade school, will close and merge with the Pontiac grade school district in July. The school has about forty students. People living in the district will be in for a tax reduction, since taxes are lower in the new district.

