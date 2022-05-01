100 years ago: Rev. Jones preaches to radio

100 years ago

May 1, 1922: Since Rev. Edgar DeWitt Jones left First Christian Church for Detroit, he has sometimes preached on the radio. Guy Carlton of Bloomington tuned in the latest sermon, and reported it came through perfectly: both the pastor’s voice and the music of the service.

75 years ago

May 1, 1947: The Red Cross calls yesterday’s storm a disaster because of loss of homes and other property. Losses are up to $100,000. ($1.177 billion in 2022 dollars.) Latest reports say Lake Bloomington is 19 inches over the spillway; Nine grain bins at Hendryx elevator were blown away.

50 years ago

May 1, 1972: FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, 77, died tonight. Death was from natural causes, according to a Bureau statement. Hoover built the FBI into the nation’s top law enforcement bureau, and has been its only director since its founding. It’s unknown who will succeed him.

25 years ago

May 1, 1997: Judy Markowitz was sworn in as Mayor of Bloomington late Wednesday afternoon at the McLean County Museum of History. She took the oath of office along with seven City Council members and Bloomington Township Supervisor Mary Ann Dillman.

