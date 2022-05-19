100 years ago: Rev. Charles T. Baillie and family comes to town

100 years ago

May 19, 1922: Rev. Charles T. Baillie has arrived in town with his family of five children. He will conduct his first of many services Sunday at Second Presbyterian Church. But since it is his first Sunday in the pulpit there won’t be an evening worship at Second Pres.

75 years ago

May 19, 1947: Bloomington veterinarian H. T. Clarno plans a new animal hospital at Route 66 and Morrissey Drive, south of town. He will to devote one room to caring for stray dogs. Strays are an old problem in town, and Clarno has run a private dog pound at his clinic since 1941.

50 years ago

May 19, 1972: Mayor Bittner will turn over control of liquor licenses to the city council. He is the de facto liquor commissioner but Council appears willing to take on the task. This will seemingly end pricey licenses and allow leeway for granting non-tavern and non-package licenses.

25 years ago

May 19, 1997: After over twenty years and three ownerships, Carl’s Ice Cream Factory is still going strong on West Locust Street. Gene Drager started it, sold to Carl Garbe, who sold to Danvers farmers Wade Irwin and Bob Willerton. They still make their own ice cream.

