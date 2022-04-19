100 years ago: Residents petition for improvements of their road on West Jackson Street

100 years ago

April 19, 1922: Residents of West Jackson Street petitioned the board of improvements to pave their street west from Morris Avenue to a point west of the C&A Railroad. A majority of property owners have signed the petition, asking for pavement of reinforced concrete.

75 years ago

April 19, 1947: Weston Grain Co-op directors called around to line up help for a preliminary cleanup of last month’s fire scene. One of the two elevators was destroyed along with the grain office and a hardware store. They’ll all be rebuilt, starting with the office and store.

50 years ago

April 19, 1972: For the third time, the City of Bloomington is telling residents that their trash won’t be picked up in the alleys anymore. It has to be taken to the curb instead. But people aren’t getting the message, and continue calling the city to ask why their trash wasn’t collected.

25 years ago

April 19, 1997: Eugene Field isn’t the largest elementary school in Normal but it’s one of the oldest. The school will celebrate its 60th anniversary this weekend, with many of its 10,000 former students dropping by for an open house. There are 160 students now attending the school.

