100 years ago: Residents call for new sewer and water main between Lincoln and Bissell

100 years ago

Feb. 15, 1922: City Engineer Lancaster surveyed residents in the South Hill neighborhood. Those along Koch Street want a new sewer and water main installed between Lincoln and Bissell. The board of local improvements instructed him to prepare estimates and take bids.

75 years ago

Feb. 15, 1947: Bloomington City Council will consider an ordinance to keep the fire department from answering calls outside the city limits, except for industrial or factory fires. Ald. Turpin says this would give outside districts a chance to come (annex) into the city of Bloomington.

50 years ago

Feb. 15, 1972: Bloomington will begin Sunday liquor sales on a limited basis March 1. City Council passed an ordinance allowing sales in bars, restaurants, hotels and bowling alleys as long as license holders pay an extra $200 per year. The measure passed with one “no” vote.

25 years ago

Feb. 15, 1997: Fire caused smoke and water damage to the K.C. Heating and Cooling Co. during the night. No injuries were reported, although firefighters entered the building on reports that someone was trapped inside. No one was. Cause of the fire is undetermined for now.

