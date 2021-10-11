100 years ago: Repair work began on Holy Trinity Church

100 years ago

Oct. 11, 1921: Work crews have begun repairing the tower of Holy Trinity Church. Lightning struck the tower this past summer, and again several weeks ago. The scaffolding alone will take several days to put up. This will be a bigger job than it was to fix the first damage.

75 years ago

Oct. 11, 1946: The BHS homecoming celebration went out of control. Police charged several young people with disorderly conduct after “snake dancers” stormed through downtown, committing vandalism and making nuisances of themselves. More arrests may be coming.

50 years ago

Oct. 11, 1971: The old Bloomington Hotel, 313 North Center, will soon reopen with a new name. Owner Len Curry says it will be the Marlen, after a hotel of the same name in St. Louis.

He bought the hotel from IWU about a year ago, and remodeled it. The Marlen has 45 rooms.

25 years ago

Oct. 11, 1996: Livingston County authorities arrested Kenneth Meints, 41, of Fairbury, and charged him with murdering Tony Rodriguez. He was ordered held without bond. Meints claimed the victim molested two of his (the suspect’s) daughters but wouldn’t answer other questions.

