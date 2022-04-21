100 years ago: President Bierd announces plans to recall 800 laid off men

100 years ago

April 21, 1922: President W. G. Bierd of the C&A has announced plans to recall 800 men who were laid off last fall. This includes 700 track maintenance workers, and another 100 in the bridge and building department. Recent flooding has made track and roadbed repairs urgent.

75 years ago

April 21, 1947: Bloomington is still a circus town. Harold Ward, son of Eddie Ward of the once-famous Flying Wards, is appearing at Madison Square Garden as part of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Some of his aerial feats are described as “impossible.”

50 years ago

April 21, 1972: Corene Marie Burchie, an ISU coed from Morrisonville, was found dead in Macon County. She‘s believed to be the first ISU student ever to be murdered. Miss Burchie was last seen on campus Tuesday, was reported missing Wednesday, and found Thursday.

25 years ago

April 21, 1997: Passover begins tonight for members of the Jewish faith. It’s a holiday central to the founding of Judaism. Tonight many people will celebrate with a Seder (Passover meal) in their homes. Tomorrow night a community Seder is scheduled at Moses Monefiore Temple.

