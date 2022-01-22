100 years ago: Pope Benedict XV dies in the Vatican

100 years ago

Jan. 22, 1922: Pope Benedict XV, 67, died today in the Vatican. He has been ill for a month, first coming down with the flu, which became pneumonia. He lies in state in the throne room, one floor below the apartment in which he died. Benedict had been pope since 1914.

75 years ago

Jan. 22, 1947: Lincoln Airlines has joined six other carriers seeking permission to make scheduled stops at the Bloomington airport. Nothing is known about the airline, and it hasn’t contacted anyone at Bloomington. The Illinois Commerce Commission will decide who gets the route.

50 years ago

Jan. 22, 1972: Former Carlock banker Donald Starks is scheduled for trial Jan. 31 for allegedly embezzling $139,529 from the Farmers State Bank of Carlock. McLean County is covering some of the losses, which the FDIC is reimbursing. Starks’ properties will be auctioned.

25 years ago

Jan. 22, 1997: Notable losses this week include Col. Tom Parker, the manager who turned Elvis Presley into a movie star; Curt Flood, whose battle against baseball led to free agency; and James Dickey. Dickey wrote the book that became the movie “Deliverance” in 1972.

