100 years ago: Pollution threatening Illinois River fishing

100 years ago

Nov. 21, 1921: Pollution is threatening the future of fishing in Illinois River. The state of Illinois is unlikely to restock the river because of its condition. Desirable fish have stopped propagating there, and the annual tonnage of catches is down. Only carp and buffalo fish are thriving.

75 years ago

Nov. 21, 1946: The family of Marine Pfc. Lynn Ross of Bloomington received a bronze star for their son, who was killed in action on Iwo Jima March 3, 1945. Ross took charge when his outfit’s leader became a casualty, destroyed an enemy “pillbox,” and his men overran the enemy.

50 years ago

Nov. 21, 1971: There is a petition to put the wet-or-dry question on the Normal ballot. To put the question before voters, it will take 1,619 qualified voters to sign. Normal has been dry since its founding except for nine months in 1935. Low-alcohol beer sales were permitted then.

25 years ago

Nov. 21, 1996: The Bloomington Kiwanis Club is celebrating 75 years as a chapter. There will be a special video highlighting the club’s achievements shown at Friday’s meeting. The name “Kiwanis” comes from an Otechipew Indian term meaning “we share our talents.”

