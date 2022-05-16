100 years ago: Police warns motorists driving in school zones

100 years ago

May 16, 1922: The police are warning motorists who drive in school zones: the speed limit is ten miles per hour and it will be rigidly enforced. This is especially the case near BHS on Washington Street and Jefferson School on Monroe. Special patrols will be set up to monitor.

75 years ago

May 16, 1922: The Colfax Methodist Church has just undergone a $15,000 redecorating program. This Sunday the church will be rededicated in three services. Among those attending will be Dr. Henry Bloomer of Abington, who was the original pastor at Colfax Methodist.

50 years ago

May 16, 1972: Former Alabama Gov. George Wallace was shot yesterday as he campaigned for president. He’ll recover and a suspect is in custody. In Bloomington, Mrs. John Vincent had a phone call interrupted twice by apparent FBI transmissions about posting guards at candidates’ homes.

25 years ago

May 16, 1997: District 87 Superintendent Richard Sens announced he is leaving Bloomington for a similar job in Belvidere, outside Rockford. He said the Belvidere job had too many challenges to pass up. Sens will stay here until mid-June and start the new job July 1.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.