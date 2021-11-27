100 years ago: Poet and journalist Carl Sandburg speaks at Unitarian Church

100 years ago

Nov. 27, 1921: Carl Sandburg, eminent poet and journalist, will speak on “The New Poetry” tonight at the Unitarian Church. A Galesburg native, Sandburg writes for the Chicago Daily News and has published two poetry books in recent years. (He later won two Pulitzer Prizes.)

75 years ago

Nov. 27, 1946: Sheriff-elect Gilberts and Deputy Ben Harper were tearing apart an old desk in the office when they found a note scrawled on the bottom of a drawer. It read: “May 28, 1903. We moved into the new courthouse today.” The old courthouse had burned in the 1900 fire.

50 years ago

Nov. 27, 1971: An Angus steer showed by John Ernst, 17, of Hudson was judged the reserve grand champion at the International Livestock Exposition in Chicago. Phil Richards of Towanda and Jerry Hinshaw of Hudson also took awards. A Chrisman girl showed the grand champion.

25 years ago

Nov. 27, 1996: Jon Morgan, 16, was sentenced to 75 years prison time for murdering his grandparents in Logan County. Prosecutions wanted a life sentence but the judge rejected the plea after Morgan’s tearful apology in court. With good behavior, Morgan could be free in 37 years.

