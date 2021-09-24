100 years ago: Platform dancing takes place at several venues

100 years ago

Sept. 24, 1921: There’s platform dancing tonight at several venues across the area. Locally, that includes Evergreen Park and the Eagles’ Hall. But live bands are playing out of town, too. There will be dancing in Atlanta, Cooksville and Minier. The bands are mostly from Bloomington.

75 years ago

Sept. 24, 1946: “Grandma” Josie Burris will celebrate her 98th birthday in Dana. She has a lot of memories, including those of Abraham Lincoln. She sat on his knee as a child in Douglas County. Her family came to Illinois from Ohio, travelling by covered wagon in 1850.

50 years ago

Sept. 24, 1971: A morning fire caused anxious moments at the Diana Walden home on South Main Street in Normal. Toast caught fire in the toaster, and set the kitchen curtains ablaze. Normal firemen saved the kitchen but loss was figured at $500 (over $3,200 in modern-day dollars).

25 years ago

Sept. 24, 1996: Dimmett’s Grove, just east of downtown, had the first local neighborhood association to form in 1986. Today Mayor Jesse Smart delivered the first signs that will be used to mark the boundaries. Residents say the 26 signs will help identify the neighborhood and help police.

