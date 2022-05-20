100 years ago: Plans to improve Jesse Fell Park underway

100 years ago

May 20, 1922: The Town of Normal and the Women’s Improvement League plan to improve Jesse Fell Park to make it a mecca for tourists, children and fun-seekers. New picnic tables, playground equipment and benches are in the works. The park is at Oak and Willow streets.

75 years ago

May 20, 1947: Bloomington-Normal City Lines, the bus company, plans to assign numbers to its routes. Now, in addition to seeing the destination on bus marquees (Fell Avenue, Miller Park, etc), riders will also see a single number displayed elsewhere on the bus to identify the route.

50 years ago

May 20, 1972: Marine Pfc. Donald Conder of Bloomington will appear on the TV show “Truth of Consequences.” The program was taped Friday. Conder’s wife is the former Donna Nalley of Atlanta, Illinois. Program officials flew her to the studio for a surprise reunion with him.

25 years ago

May 20, 1997: Robert Donley of Chatsworth was convicted of killing his wife Carol. Judge Glennon, who heard the bench trial, said this was as strong a case as a judge would ever see. Donley’s lawyer wanted the charge reduced to second degree murder but the plea was rejected.

