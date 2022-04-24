100 years ago: Plans to celebrate first settlers in McLean County

100 years ago

April 24, 1922: Plans are in the works to celebrate arrival of the first white settlers in McLean County in 1822. Some say the Hendrixes and Dawsons came first. But Milo Custer of the historical society says that’s wrong: Gardner Randolph was first, coming in January of 1822.

75 years ago

April 24, 1947: Tenants were jumping from bedrooms windows and a second story roof when a rooming house caught fire overnight at 406 West Locust. Two Jacksonville men were injured and taken to the hospital. Several rooms were destroyed and the cause may never be known.

50 years ago

April 24, 1972: Bloomington and Peoria police teamed up to arrest a 21-year old man in the kidnap and assault of a Bloomington woman. This case is separate from the killing of ISU coed Corene Marie Burchie. Police questioned him about the Burchie case and he denies being involved.

25 years ago

April 24, 1997: There’s nothing funny about the funny money now circulating in town. More than a dozen business report being fooled by counterfeit $100 bills. In most cases, a man made a small purchase at a store, paid for it with a fake bill, and got a lot of change in real money.

