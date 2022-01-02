100 years ago: Physician joins Bloomington practice

100 years ago

Jan. 2, 1922: Dr. J. Norman Elliott has relocated to Bloomington and will enter practice with Dr. Fred Brian. Elliott has been part of the community for 10 years, except for the time he spent at Northwestern University medical school. He’ll live at 1119 East Monroe St.

75 years ago

Jan. 2, 1947: The first baby of 1947 is an 8-pound girl, born to Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Crandall of Hudson early on New Year’s morning. Outside the hospital, winter was raging. There was an 8-inch snowfall; city buses canceled their runs, but kids were sledding on the hills.

50 years ago

Jan. 2, 1972: The first local baby of 1972 is a girl born to Jon and Melody White of 519 North Oak St. She weighed in just an ounce short of 9 pounds at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Named Barbara Ann, she is the couple’s second child. They have a 3-year-old daughter, Tina Marie.

25 years ago

Jan. 2, 1997: Gabriella Ann Martinez is the first locally born baby of 1997. She was born three weeks premature to Lori and John Martinez of Pontiac at BroMenn Regional Medical Center. They live in Pontiac, where Gabriella will have a big sister waiting for her to come home.

