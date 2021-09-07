100 years ago: People of Bloomington drink 14 million cups of coffee per year

100 years ago

Sept. 7, 1921: The people of Bloomington drink 14 million cups of coffee per year. A wholesale grocer came up with that number, based on the 180 tons coffee sold each year. Figuring a pound of coffee makes 40 cups … well, the math adds up. Coffee producers in Brazil must be happy.

75 years ago

Sept. 7, 1946: Bloomington stands to grow in the near future. Aldermen have received petitions from two developers who want to bring their subdivisions into the city. One is the Hunt subdivision off Lincoln Street; the other, not named, is off Mercer Avenue.

50 years ago

Sept. 7, 1971: New ISU President David Berlo chose the design of a two-story frame house with five bedrooms to be built as the president’s campus home. The Berlo family includes four children. The ISU Foundation will pay for construction, which is expected be under $100,000.

25 years ago

Sept. 7, 1996: Bloomington Country Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary. BCC began as a golf club in 1896, but the name didn’t come until 1902. The club opened on the site of the present BHS campus, was moved to Houghton Lake, and then to its present site in 1902.

