100 years ago: Pantagraph reader complains about street signs

100 years ago

Nov. 20, 1921: In a letter to this newspaper, a reader complains the street signs are often unreadable because they have been neglected for years. That makes life hard for taxi drivers, delivery drivers and the like. He also notes that few houses are numbered and that some streets skip a block number.

75 years ago

Nov. 20, 1946: This newspaper traces its beginnings back before 1846, but marks that year as its real starting point. In celebration, today’s Daily Pantagraph is an anniversary edition, with 156 total pages. It has 937 pictures. Forty tons of newsprint were required to get today’s Pantagraph out.

50 years ago

Nov. 20, 1971: Dr. Harold E. Hadden, founder of the Hadden Foot Clinic, has died at age 64. He and his wife were en route to their winter home in Venice, Florida. Hadden moved to Bloomington in 1930, and started the clinic in 1955. He leaves a wife and two grown children.

25 years ago

Nov. 20, 1996: Fourteen people were killed when two planes collided and exploded on the runway at an airport in Quincy. One was a United Express commuter flight carrying 12 people from Burlington, Iowa. The airport, which serves smaller planes, has no control tower.

