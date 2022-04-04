100 years ago: Owners of Lesher Drug Co. run Curlee Drug Co. In Bloomington

100 years ago

April 4, 1922: Ralph Hawthorne and S. J. Curlee, both of Bloomington, have the Lesher Drug Co. in Galesburg. Lesher’s is one of Galesburg’s oldest drug stores. The two now run the Curlee Drug Co. in Bloomington. Curlee will tend store here while Hawthorne goes to Galesburg.

75 years ago

April 4, 1947: Omaha police arrested Carl Pruett, wanted in Normal for passing bad checks. Business owners have all signed warrants asking Pruett’s return to face charges. But Lincoln, Nebraska has first crack at him. He faces sentencing there for running a confidence game.

50 years ago

April 4, 1972: The McLean village board voted down a proposal to contract with the sheriff’s department for police protection. The main factor in the decision was the cost. Meanwhile McLean is moving ahead with plans to hire its own town marshal and to buy a police car.

25 years ago

April 4, 1997: Murder suspect Willie “Freight Train” Gautney, 75, has died in a Kansas mental hospital. Gautney was a suspect in the murder of a Bloomington boy and a Pekin boy in 1978. He was also implicated in a similar Topeka, Kansas crime, where police had the strongest case.

