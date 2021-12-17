100 years ago: Oscar Mandel presents Bloomington High School with reproduced 'Prophets of Israel' painting

100 years ago

Dec. 17, 1921: Oscar Mandel presented Bloomington High with a reproduction of John Sargent’s “Prophets of Israel” painting. The original hangs in the Boston Public Library. Mandel’s gift was presented in a ceremony and will be on display in the high school hallway.

75 years ago

Dec. 17, 1946: Local Christmas shoppers are setting records. Sales are ringing 15 to 20 percent ahead of last year, even exceeding the pre-war years. Lots of kids are visiting Santa Claus, and he confided that two out of every five are asking for an electric train for Christmas.

50 years ago

Dec. 17, 1971: Paul Brougham, a Virginia prison farm ”trusty,” ran off from the farm and came here to visit his girlfriend. But the law caught up with him. There was a jailhouse wedding, but there will be no honeymoon for a while. Virginia authorities will come and take Brougham back Monday.

25 years ago

Dec. 17, 1996: Hip Pocket, the popular Danvers music group, will soon have the gig of their musical careers. They’re signed to play at the Clinton-Gore inauguration next month in Washington. It will be a night to remember, but also a logistical challenge to get the band to Washington.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.