100 years ago: Ora Kennedy dies from gunshots in Colfax

100 years ago

Oct. 7, 1921: Ora Kennedy died from the gunshots he suffered on the streets of Colfax a few days ago. Authorities say Kennedy was shot by a jealous husband, and that both men carried pistols. Kennedy reportedly tried to draw first. The other man, Elmer Taylor, was exonerated.

75 years ago

Oct. 7, 1946: Hall’s Tog Shop, a clothing store, has opened in Normal. Its owners are the Hall brothers, Charles V. and Robert. (Robert is not to be confused with the Robert Hall chain of clothing stores. The chain’s founder says he picked the Robert Hall name “out of thin air.”)

50 years ago

Oct. 7, 1971: Marben’s Men’s Furnishings is moving out of downtown Bloomington as soon as its new store is finished. The new location will be 1306 E. Empire. The old Marben’s is on Front Street, and is being displaced by construction of the Law and Justice Center.

25 years ago

Oct. 7, 1996: The Garlic Press, open since 1974, celebrated 20 years of business under ownership of Dottie Bushnell. She operates with a staff of four. The shop is sort of a kitchen store but actually defies pigeonholing as a kitchen store, gift shop, boutique or whatever.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.