100 years ago: Old survey surfaces detailing plans for road connecting Chicago and St. Louis

100 years ago

Feb. 3, 1922: An old survey has surfaced, detailing plans for a road connecting Chicago and St. Louis in 1833, two years after Bloomington was founded. Instead of the direct route we know today, the survey went north via Ottawa, and south via Grafton. The reasons are unknown.

75 years ago

Feb. 3, 1947: Bloomington Fire Chief Elmo Water, 53, died suddenly from an apparent ear infection. He had been part of the fire department since 1916 and chief for the past eight years. Water was a Kappa native and the longest-serving member of the department.

50 years ago

Feb. 3, 1972: Union electricians who went on strike Jan. 24 are back on the job today with retroactive pay raises. Their walkout idled $4 million worth of construction projects in the Twin Cities. They struck over raises they had coming until President Richard Nixon froze wages and prices.

25 years ago

Feb. 3, 1997: Retired state Trooper Chester Henry of Le Roy is taking his act on the road once more. He will be featured on “The Stories of the Highway Patrol,” a cop show seen on WYZZ-TV. Henry used to patrol old Route 66 between Dwight and Atlanta, and he has stories to tell.

