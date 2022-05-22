100 years ago: Old Sales Book acquired from Atlanta general store

100 years ago

May 22, 1922: Mrs. Louisa Darnell of Armington has an old sales book from Dills & Houser’s general store in Atlanta. Some prices on July 3, 1854: 66 eggs for 34 cents; cheese at a dime a pound; half a barrel of fish, $6.25; and credit to a customer who returned some spoiled beef.

75 years ago

May 22, 1947: Aaron Lutz and Victor Braun have started a fruit farm on 100 acres southeast of Bloomington. The two saw that local food markets were lacking most in fruit and vegetables, which gave them impetus to open the farm. The first strawberries are due for picking June 10.

50 years ago

May 22, 1972: Water is in short supply in Normal. Recent headlines read “Go Easy on the Water,” and “Water Emergency,” to cite two. The town is urging conservation but that isn’t going well. City Council is considering upping water rates to pay for additional water resources.

25 years ago

May 22, 1997: Work has begun on restoring old Hawes Elevator exterior in Atlanta. In its next life, it will be a museum to show how grain elevators worked, rather than actually have to do the dirty work. The Atlanta Historic Preservation Agency is coordinating the community effort.

